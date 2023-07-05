Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, spent Fourth of July as a family after addressing rumors of a split.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple celebrated the holiday together Tuesday, along with their daughters Alexia, 27, Portia, 16, and Alexia's boyfriend Jake Zingerman.

Umansky shared photos and videos from their family outing on Instagram.

"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) ususus," he captioned the post.

Richards and Umansky married in January 1996 and have three daughters together, Alexia, Portia, and Sophia, 23. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah, 34, from her first marriage.

People reported Monday that Richards and Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage.

The couple denied divorce reports in a joint statement early Tuesday.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the pair added.

Richards and her family appear on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards has starred on the show since its debut in 2010.