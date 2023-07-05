Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are celebrating 21 years of marriage.

Roberts, 55, marked their wedding anniversary Tuesday by sharing a photo with Moder, 54, on Instagram.

The picture shows Roberts, an Oscar-winning actress, sharing a kiss with Moder, a cinematographer known for Secret in Their Eyes and The Normal Heart.

"21 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout," Roberts captioned the post.

Producer Rita Wilson, who is married to actor Tom Hanks, congratulated the couple in the comments.

"Scorpio sister! Happy Anniversary to you love birds!! We love you both!" she wrote.

Roberts and Moder married in 2002 and have three children, twins Finn and Hazel, 18, and son Henry, 16.

Roberts also shared a kiss photo in 2022 while celebrating 20 years of marriage with Moder.

