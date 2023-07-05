Sex Education will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Season 4 will be the show's last.

Sex Education is a comedy-drama series created by Laurie Nunn. The show follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the teenage son of a renowned sex therapist (Gillian Anderson), who starts his own sex therapy clinic at school.

Ncuti Gatwa, Emmy Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene and Aimee Lou Wood also star.

"We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you," Nunn said in a statement.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 4 that shows Otis (Butterfield) struggle to convey that he is a sex therapist at a college presentation.

"I just wanted to let you know a little about myself. I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex every day," he says. "Thinking about sex comes very naturally, because I learned everything I know about sex from my mom."

Sex Education Season 4 will premiere Sept. 21 on Netflix.

Cast members Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Rakhee Thakrar previously announced that they were leaving the series.

Butterfield will also star in an upcoming sequel to Your Christmas or Mine?, while Gatwa has been cast as the 15th Doctor on Doctor Who.