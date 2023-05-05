Today has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 summer concert series.Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform at Today Plaza this summer as part of Today's annual Citi Concert Series.Jonas Brothers will kick off the shows May 2.Petras, Big Time Rush, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Karol G will perform in June.K-pop stars Twice will take the stage July 5. Dan + Shay and Renee Rapp will also perform in July.Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker are scheduled for August and September, respectively. Today has yet to announce dates for Clarkson and Jon Batiste.Here's the full schedule for the Today summer concert series:MayMay 12 - Jonas BrothersJuneJune 2 - Big Time RushJune 9 - Niall HoranJune 15 - Chance the RapperJune 23 - Kim PetrasJune 30 - Karol GJulyJuly 5 - TwiceJuly 21 - Dan + ShayJuly 28 - Renee RappAugustAug. 11 - Kelsea BalleriniSeptemberSept. 1 - Darius RuckerTBAKelly ClarksonJon Batiste