Popular Western drama Yellowstone will conclude with its fifth and final season.

Paramount Network confirmed Friday that Season 5 will be the show's last.

Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows the Dutton family, ranch owners in Montana.

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille star.

Season 5 was split into two parts, with Part 1 having concluded in January. Part 2 will premiere in November.

Yellowstone will be followed by an untitled sequel series in the works at Paramount.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits," MTV Entertainment Studios CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. "I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit."

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale," 101 Studios CEO David Glasser added.

Yellowstone premiered in 2018 and has since inspired the prequels 1883 and 1923.

News of Yellowstone's cancellation follows reports that Costner would not return after Season 5.