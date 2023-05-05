Several drag stars and allies will perform -- live and in pre-taped appearances -- on Sunday on the Drag Isn't Dangerous Telethon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob the Drag Queen ( RuPaul 's Drag Race, We're Here), Jinkx Monsoon ( RuPaul 's Drag Race, Chicago on Broadway, Doctor Who), Trixie Mattel (Trixie Motel, Queen of The Universe), Peppermint (Head Over Heels on Broadway, Call Me Mother), Eureka O'Hara ( RuPaul 's Drag Race, We're Here), Divina De Campo ( RuPaul 's Drag Race UK, Hedwig and the Angry Inch in West End) are some of the queens who will perform at the event.

Charlize Theron, Melissa McCarthy, Billy Eichner, Ali Wong, Adam Lambert, Amy Schumer, Jesse Eisenberg, Leslie Jones, Margaret Cho, Elizabeth Banks, Kelly Osbourne, Orville Peck, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Whitney Cummings, Marcia Gay Harden and Sarah Silverman will make appearances.

"The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years," Eisenberg said.

About the event

Producer Entertainment Group joined up with several LGBTQ organizations, including Black Queer Town Hall, Concord, DeleteMe, Five Senses Reeling/Obsessed GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount.org, Loyal Studios, OutTV, Q.Digital, OUTtv, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka and UTA, to create the Drag Isn't Dangerous Campaign.

"We are sick of it. These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers," PEG co-founder Jacob Slane told Entertainment Weekly. "It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ people. Through the Drag Isn't Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour.

"We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ people who are under attack."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

To further raise money for the drag community, which is currently under attack by bills restricting drag in Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas, Drag Isn't Dangerous is holding a telethon with performances by huge stars.

How to watch

The telethon airs online Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. EDT on dragisntdangerous.com. Tickets, which are $20, are available at the site.

Host

Peppermint and comedian Justin Martindale will co-host the telethon.

Performers and special guests