Degrassi: The Next Generation actress Lauren Collins is a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins, 36, welcomed her second child, son Leo Wilder, with her husband, Jonathan Malen, on Thursday.

Collins shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of her baby boy.

"Leo Wilder Malen," the star captioned the post. "On 4.27.23 this guy shot out of the birth canal like a cannonball less than an hour after arriving at the hospital. I asked Jonathan if (after I came out of newborn fog) I would regret posting this photo from RIGHT after giving birth. He said no, it was real."

"And you know what? It doesn't get more real than child birth without drugs after a tough pregnancy!!!! Tell me what is more powerful than the female body, I dare you!!!" she added. "We love you so much sweet Leo."

Fellow Degrassi alums Annie Clark, Adamo Ruggiero and Ben Lewis were among those to congratulate Collins in the comments.

"Welcome Leo!! cute face, great name! Congratulations," Clark wrote.

"You did it! Welcome next next gen love to u all," Ruggiero added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"An iconic family, honestly. Welcome Leo Malen!!!" Lewis said.

Collins and Malen married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Charlie, in March 2020.

Collins announced in January that she was expecting her second child.

The actress played Paige Michalchuk on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation, which had a 14-season run from 2001 to 2015.