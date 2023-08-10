South Korean singer Jihyo is teasing her debut solo EP.The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a live sneak peek of the album, Zone, on Thursday.The highlight medley features Jihyo performing the songs from Zone live while onstage in a theater and in a recording studio.Zone features the tracks "Killin' Me Good," "Talking' About It" featuring 24KGoldn, "Closer," "Wishing On You," "Don't Wanna Go Back" with Heize, "Room" and "Nightmare."Jihyo previously shared a spoiler clip of "Killin' Me Good," the title track from the album.The singer also released an "opening trailer" for the EP that shows her taking a drive at sunset.Jihyo will release Zone on Aug. 18.Twice also consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group performed its songs "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Alcohol-Free" on Today in July.