South Korean singer Jihyo is teasing her debut solo EP.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a live sneak peek of the album, Zone, on Thursday.

The highlight medley features Jihyo performing the songs from Zone live while onstage in a theater and in a recording studio.

Zone features the tracks "Killin' Me Good," "Talking' About It" featuring 24KGoldn, "Closer," "Wishing On You," "Don't Wanna Go Back" with Heize, "Room" and "Nightmare."

Jihyo previously shared a spoiler clip of "Killin' Me Good," the title track from the album.

The singer also released an "opening trailer" for the EP that shows her taking a drive at sunset.

Jihyo will release Zone on Aug. 18.

Twice also consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group performed its songs "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Alcohol-Free" on Today in July.