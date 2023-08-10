Voice actor Johnny Hardwick died Tuesday in his Austin, Texas, home at age 64.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline confirmed the news with the Austin medical examiner's office on Thursday.

Hardwick's signature role was on King of the Hill. Dale Gribble (Hardwick) was Hank Hill's (Mike Judge) most outspoken neighbor, prone to believe and repeat conspiracy theories with conviction.

King of the Hill ran from 1997 - 2010 on Fox. Hulu is developing a revival with Judge but trades report Hardwick had not recorded his lines for the new series before his death.

Hardwick also held a story editor credit and producer credits on King of the Hill. He also voiced Dale in King of the Hill video games and a Barenaked Ladies music video.

As such, Hardwick was on the team that won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999 and nominations in 2001 and 2002.

No cause of death was released but foul play was not suspected.