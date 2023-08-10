The CW announced Thursday that the fall premiere of The Swarm will be delayed one week. Originally scheduled to premiere Sept. 5, it will now premiere Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German series originally premiered in February in Europe. It joins The CW's fall lineup of Canadian and British series as scripted series are on hold during WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Swarm, based on Frank Schi¤tzing's novel, is about an undersea crew investigating strange creatures and phenomena. It stars Alexander Karim, Cecile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Barbara Sukowa, Oliver Masucci, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Lydia Wilson, Takuya Kimura, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and more.

Executive Producer Frank Doelger was also an executive producer of Game of Thrones. Executive Producers Eric Welbers, Mark Huffam and Ute Leonhardt join him on The Swarm.

Writers Steven Lally, Marissa Lestrade, Chris Lunt and Michael A. Walker adapted the book.