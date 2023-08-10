Blue Fox Entertainment released the poster for Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe on Thursday. The film opens Sept. 8 in theaters.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a producer of the film. Aitch Alberto adapted Benjamin Alire Saenez's novel and directed the story of two friends separated for a year.

Aristotle (Max Pelayo) befriends Dante (Reese Gonzales) one summer at the swimming pool. When Dante moves to Chicago for the year, they try to keep in touch writing letters but drift apart.

Eva Longoria and Kevin Alejandro play Dante's parents. Veronica Falcon and Eugenio Derbez, who also produced, play Aristotle's parents.

Valerie Stadler, Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, Ben Odell with Zack Schiller, David Boies, Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby and Aitch Alberto executive producing.

Aristotle and Dante premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and also screened at this summer's Outfest LA.