Netflix announced a series of 10 fan events on Thursday to celebrate the release of One Piece. Events go from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31 from Los Angeles to Mexico City.

One Piece, a live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime, premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix. Ii±aki Godoy plays Monkey D. Luffy, the pirate captain searching for the One Piece treasure.

Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar play Luffy's cre members Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Jacob Romero and Sanj respectively. Netflix invites fans to wear straw hats like Luffy and his crew at the following events.

The first event Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. on the Santa Monica Pier. Fans can register at Street Food Cinema.

Netflix suggests following their France, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Philippines, Thailand, Germany, Brazil and Mexico social media accounts for further details on local events. Events come to a TBD location in Paris, France Aug. 29.

Aug. 30 has events in Jakarta at Pantai Indah Kapuk, TBD locations in Tokyo and Milan, and Taguig, Metro Manila. The final events are on Aug. 31 in Bangkok, Germany, Rio De Janeiro Copacabana Beach and Mexico City's Fronton Inclan.