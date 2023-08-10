John Cena, Lil Rel Howery go Caribbean in 'Vacation Friends 2'
UPI News Service, 08/10/2023
20th Century Studios released the trailer for Vacation Friends 2 on Thursday. The film premieres Aug. 25 on Hulu.
In Vacation Friends, Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) met wild couple Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) in Mexico. Ron and Kyla followed them home and threw their life into disarray.
In the sequel, the couples plan a Caribbean trip together and Kyla is already messing with Marcus and Emily over the airport PA system. Kyla and Ron also have a baby now.
Marcus's best laid plans, to be rid of the troublesome couple before his business begins, are thwarted when his clients move up the schedule. The clients innocently invite Marcus's friends to their meetings and parties, and chaos ensues.
Vacation Friends 2 also adds Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi to the cast. Buscemi plays Kyla's father who brings his wife's ashes, which Ron mistakes for cocaine and snorts.
Director Clay Tarver returns and co-writes with the original's Tim and Tom Mullen, and new additions John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Todd Garner and Stuart Besser return to produce.
Vacation Friends 2 is rated R like the 2021 original.
