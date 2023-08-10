Starz is teasing Power Book IV: Force Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys.

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel and spinoff to the Starz series Power. Force follows Tommy Egan (Sikora), a drug dealer from Power and Power Book II: Ghost, as he establishes himself in Chicago.

Season 2 will see Tommy seek revenge for the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner, and attempts to become the sole drug distributor in Chicago.

"Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his," an official synopsis reads.

Lili Simmons , Shane Harper, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan also star.

Starz shared Season 2 photos in July featuring Tommy and David "Diamond" Sampson (Keys).

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 will premiere Sept. 1 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on the Starz network.