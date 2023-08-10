The Fall of the House of Usher is coming to Netflix in October.

Netflix shared first-look photos and a premiere date, Oct. 12, for the new horror series Thursday.

The Fall of the House of Usher is based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name. The series hails from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan will serve as writer and director on the show, which explores themes of madness, family, isolation and metaphysical identities. Michael Fimognari also directs episodes.

The cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Carlo Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill, Kate Siegel, Paola NunÌƒez and T'Nia Miller.

The photos feature the first look at characters played by Siegel, Gugino, Samantha Sloyan and Rahul Kohli.

Netflix announced The Fall of the House of Usher in October 2021.

Flanagan previously said there are "no plans for more chapters" in the Haunting of... anthology series.