Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new show Spellbound.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy series Thursday featuring Hailey Melody Romain.

Spellbound hails from the creators of Find Me in Paris, a sci-fi fantasy drama following a time-travelling princess and ballerina at the Paris Opera Ballet School. The new series also takes place at the school.

Spellbound follows Cece Parker Jones (Romain), a 15-year-old aspiring ballerina who moves from her small town in the United States to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School. Her life is turned upside down after she discovers she comes from a line of powerful witches called the Wizens.

"This spit-fire teen must now juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she's never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy... or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends," an official synopsis reads.

Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O'Regan, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Etienne Moana, Imogen Mackie Walker, Gomolemo Tsagae, Cameron James King, Rik Young, Raven Dauda, Malou Beauvoir and Charles Baker also star.

Spellbound is created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather. The series will premiere in full Aug. 31 on Hulu.