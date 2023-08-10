Disney+ is gearing up for the release of the new show Ahsoka.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the sci-fi drama Thursday featuring Rosario Dawson and late actor Ray Stevenson

Ahsoka takes place in the Star Wars universe and is a spinoff of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The show follows Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), a former Jedi Knight, as she "investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

The new teaser shows Ahsoka take on the villainous Baylan Skoll (Stevenson), who wields a unique orange lightsaber.

"Anakin spoke highly of you," Baylan tells Ahsoka, referencing Ahsoka's former Jedi master Anakin Skywalker.

"I'm not here to discuss my past," Ahsoka responds.

Disney+ released a teaser last week that revisits iconic Jedi masters and apprentices from the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 23 on Disney+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

The series also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant and Eman Esfandi.