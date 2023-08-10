Netflix has announced the cast of the new series Toxic Town.

Toxic Town hails from Broke & Bones and writer Jack Thorne. The series explores the Corby poisonings, one of the Britain's biggest environmental scandals.

"Toxic Town is a story about community, focusing on three mothers who take on a David and Goliath fight for justice. By tracing through the years of their fight, a terrible truth comes to the surface -- one of stinging injustice," an official synopsis reads.

Thorne will executive produce with Annabel Jones and Minkie Spiro, with Spiro as director.

"The Corby Toxic Waste Case is one of those moments in history that is defining. It showed our ability to close our eyes and ears to the safety of our people. It also showed the remarkable way that people will fight for what's right," Thorne said in a statement. "Toxic Town tells the story of these funny, brave, incredible women and the way they scrapped for their children."

Toxic Town will begin production later this month.