Twenty One Pilots' Breach is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter 's Man's Best Friend at No. 4 and Ed Sheeran 's Play at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Justin Bieber's Swag at No. 6, Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and sombr's I Barely Know Her at No. 10.