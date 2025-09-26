ABC released a photo of the Scrubs revival table read on Friday. The photo showed stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley with executive producer Bill Lawrence.

The network confirmed the revival in July. Braff had discussed returning in May.

Reyes and McGinley were listed as guest stars. On the original series, Reyes played Carla, a nurse and eventually wife of Faison's character, Turk.

McGinley played Dr. Cox, J.D.'s (Braff) mentor. Chalke played Elliot.

Scrubs began in 2001 on NBC. The medical comedy followed interns J.D., Elliot and Turk. By the show's ninth season on ABC, they had become doctors mentoring a new group of interns.

Braff and Faison host the Scrubs rewatch podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra are the showrunners of the revival.