Haunted Hotel is set to return for a sophomore season, Netflix confirmed Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows "a single mother of two who struggles to run the Undervale, a hotel that happens to be haunted," an official synopsis reads.

"Luckily, she has some help from her estranged brother... who is now one of the ghosts and thinks his fellow phantoms have some pretty good ideas," the description continues.

The series was created by Matt Roller, who said he was "thrilled" to partner with the streamer.