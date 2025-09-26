Tate McRae is back with a new song.

The singer, 22, released "Tit for Tat" on Friday.

"Thought I might love you again, see how I feel," she sings. "Now that you're acting like that, I never will. Last night, she answered my call. It sealed the deal. Right now, I'm not even about you."

She announced her new music in her Instagram stories.

"Wrote this song two weeks ago in Nashville on tour," she said. "Finding inspiration everywhere I go. Go listen now.

In May, she released "Just Keep Watching," which was featured on the soundtrack for the F1 movie.