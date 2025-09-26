A new docu-series called Quiet in Class, about an abuse scandal targeting more than 150 children at a Swedish private school, is coming to HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Friday.

The three-part series is scheduled to debut on the streaming service Monday.

Quiet in Class tells of a teacher at the Internationella Engelska Skolan (International English School) in Karlstad who for six years took photos and videos of students. He later turned those images into child pornography he distributed online.

When the teacher's actions were finally discovered and he was arrested in 2023, the school denied having any knowledge of his behavior. The series interviews families of the victims, who said they notified the school of the teacher's inappropriate behavior as early as 2017.

Executive producer Karin Moreno described the story told by the documentary as "deeply disturbing."

"What these young girls have been subjected to is horrific, and the fact that the adult world did not listen or take them seriously makes it even more painful," she said.

"We can only hope that their stories spark reflection on both responsibility and change."

The series includes interviews with the students and other key people involved in the scandal, including an entrepreneur -- whom the series identifies as another pedophile -- who warned the school and a local newspaper about the teacher's actions.