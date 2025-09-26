Chilean American author Isabel Allende said she has already seen the first episodes of a series based on her bestselling novel, The House of the Spirits, which will premiere on Prime Video in 2026.

The eight-part series follows the story of the Trueba family, spanning a century of violent social change in Chile and ending in a crisis that pushes the proud, tyrannical patriarch and his beloved granddaughter to opposite sides of the conflict.

While visiting Chile, Allende expressed excitement about the project, for which actress Eva Longoria served as an executive producer.

"I'm happy to present this miniseries, though I haven't seen all of it. I've only watched three episodes, but they're fabulous," she said at an event with showrunners Francisca Alegri­a (The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future), Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho) and Andres Wood (News of a Kidnapping), where they discussed how the story is being adapted.

She added, "In my mind I had 'The House of the Spirits,' my book, which is largely based on my family, and then the 1995 film stuck with me. At that time, any movie with commercial value had to be in English and with movie stars.

"So the film had all the stars -- Meryl Streep Antonio Banderas -- and it was made in English in Europe, but it doesn't have the Chilean flavor."

With more than 70 million copies sold, The House of the Spirits is considered one of the most important novels of the 20th century and was previously adapted into a 1993 film. In addition, the book played a key role in establishing Isabel Allende as the most widely read living author in the Spanish language.

In 2010, Allende received Chile's National Literature Prize, the country's highest literary honor. The award recognized her extensive body of work, translated into more than 40 languages, and her ability to narrate Latin American history from a deeply human perspective.

