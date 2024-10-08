Turner Classic Movies announced the dates for the TCM Classic Film Festival on Tuesday. The fest will be held from April 24-27 in Hollywood, Calif.

The theme for next year's festival is "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film." They have not announced titles for the films but said the selections include myths, magical creatures, ghosts and time travel.

Next year will be the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future and 65th of The Time Machine, making them likely candidates.

This year's festival included the 30th anniversary of Pulp Fiction, with cast members John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman reuniting.

On the East Coast, TCM will host a one day popup event on Jan. 25 at the 92nd Street Y with three programs.

This year will also mark the 15th anniversary of the TCM Classic Film Festival. Passes for the Hollywood festival go on sale in December.