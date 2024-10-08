Turner Classic Movies Film Festival sets 2025 dates, theme
UPI News Service, 10/08/2024
Turner Classic Movies announced the dates for the TCM Classic Film Festival on Tuesday. The fest will be held from April 24-27 in Hollywood, Calif.
The theme for next year's festival is "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film." They have not announced titles for the films but said the selections include myths, magical creatures, ghosts and time travel.
Next year will be the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future and 65th of The Time Machine, making them likely candidates.
