Searchlight Pictures is teasing the new film A Complete Unknown.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Timothee Chalamet (Wonka, Dune) as music icon Bob Dylan

A Complete Unknown is set in "the influential New York music scene of the early '60s" and follows a 19-year-old Dylan (Chalamet).

The Minnesota musician experiences "a meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts -- his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation -- culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Edward Norton as songwriter and musician Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as artist Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as singer and musician Joan Baez, and Boyd Holbrook as singer-songwriter Johnny Cash.

A Complete Unknown is based on the Elijah Wald book Dylan Goes Electric! The film is directed and co-written by James Mangold , known for Girl, Interrupted, Walk the Line, and Logan.

A Complete Unknown opens in theaters Dec. 25.

The real-life Dylan, 83, is a singer-songwriter known for such songs as "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Tangled Up in Blue" and "Like a Rolling Stone."