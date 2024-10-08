A Complete Unknown is set in "the influential New York music scene of the early '60s" and follows a 19-year-old Dylan (Chalamet).
The Minnesota musician experiences "a meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts -- his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation -- culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.