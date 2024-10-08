Country music star Keith Urban will headline and co-host New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash.

CBS announced in a press release Tuesday that Urban, 56, will take part in the TV special, which airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

Urban and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith will co-host the five-hour entertainment special at the Bicentennial Mall stage in Nashville.

Kane Brown and Jelly Roll were previously announced to perform. The special will also feature the traditional countdown at midnight EST, culminating with the Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight CST.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Nashville's Big Bash is directed by Sandra Restrepo and executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Urban last released the album High in September. The album features the singles "Straight Line," "Messed Up as Me," "Go Home W U" and "Wildside."