Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Moana 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a "special look" trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson , who return to voice Moana and Maui.

Moana 2 is a sequel to the 2016 animated film Moana. The movies follow the adventures of Moana (Cravalho), the daughter of a Polynesian chief.

The new film reunites Moana and Maui, a shapeshifting demigod, three years after the events of Moana.

In the trailer, Moana assembles a crew to journey to an ancient and cursed island.

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also features Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Disney is also developing a live-action version of Moana starring Johnson but featuring a new actress in the title role.