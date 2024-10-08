Seth Meyers pokes fun at parenting in a trailer for his new comedy special.

The comedian and Late Night host stars in the stand-up comedy special Dad Man Walking, which premieres Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO and will also stream on Max.

Dad Man Walking was filmed at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. In the trailer, Meyers pokes fun at parenting and his three kids with his wife, Alexi Ashe.

"I could never hate my kids. With that said..." he says, before jokingly listing his gripes about his children.

Meyers will take on "the chaos of raising three young kids, to navigating different communication styles in marriage, to the proper way to cross the street in New York City," a press release reads.

The special showcases "Meyers' effortless conversational style as he offers up hilarious reflections on family, generational legacies, and why his kids provide the best material for his comedy."

Meyers' first comedy special, Lobby Baby, premiered on Netflix in 2019. The special sees the comedian recount how his younger son was born in the lobby of their apartment building.

The former SNL star is dad to sons Ashe, 8, and Axel, 6, and daughter Adelaide, 2.