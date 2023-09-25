Tulsa Zoo gives baby giraffe a name for National Daughters Day
UPI News Service, 09/25/2023
The Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma celebrated National Daughters Day on Monday by announcing the name of its baby giraffe: Mi-Na.
The zoo said the name was chosen by the Osage Nation and is the Dhegiha Siouan language word for "first daughter."
Mi-Na was born at the zoo July 26 to first-time parents Zoe and Hekaya.
"Mi-Na now weighs 215 pounds and is a little more than seven feet tall," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "She's been such a special addition to our giraffe herd and is often visible in the main or reserve yards and the Osage Casino and Hotel Giraffe Barn."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.