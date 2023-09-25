The Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma celebrated National Daughters Day on Monday by announcing the name of its baby giraffe: Mi-Na.

The zoo said the name was chosen by the Osage Nation and is the Dhegiha Siouan language word for "first daughter."

Mi-Na was born at the zoo July 26 to first-time parents Zoe and Hekaya.

"Mi-Na now weighs 215 pounds and is a little more than seven feet tall," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "She's been such a special addition to our giraffe herd and is often visible in the main or reserve yards and the Osage Casino and Hotel Giraffe Barn."