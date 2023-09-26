Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Frontier nurseryman "Johnny Appleseed" Chapman in 1774-- German researcher Ivan Pavlov in 1849-- Poet T.S. Eliot in 1888-- German philosopher Martin Heidegger in 1889-- Pope Paul VI in 1897-- Composer George Gershwin in 1898-- Actor Donna Douglas in 1932-- South African activist Winnie Mandela in 1936-- Film producer Jerry Weintraub in 1937-- Actor Kent McCord in 1942 (age 81)-- Country singer Lynn Anderson in 1947-- Actor Mary Beth Hurt in 1946 (age 77)-- Singer Olivia Newton-John in 1948-- Author Jane Smiley in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Linda Hamilton in 1956 (age 67)-- Author Will Self in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Melissa Sue Anderson in 1962 (age 61)-- Actor Jim Caviezel in 1968 (age 55)-- Tennis star Serena Williams in 1981 (age 42)-- Singer Christina Milian in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Zoe Perry in 1983 (age 40)-- TV personality Nev Schulman in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Talulah Riley in 1985 (age 38)-- Singer James Blake in 1988 (age 35)