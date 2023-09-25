The Wiz revival, starring Wayne Brady in the title role, will hit Broadway's Marquis Theatre on April 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador Group and producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland announced the news on Monday.

Preview performances for the show, which producer's called an "entirely reimagined revival," will begin on March 29. The national tour of the show premiered Sunday night in Baltimore.

Brady announced his role in the revival on X on June 7.

He posted, "So you wanted to meet The Wizard? Well, you've come to right place because I'm coming back to BROADWAY!!! As The Wiz! To be able to watch @schelewilliams and @amberruffin as director and writer respectively, steer this beautiful classic, is a dream! And this cast?!? Big shout to @averywilson @philsgoodmusic @iamkylefreeman and my buddy @alanmingojr! All this melanin in one spot?!? Get ready Broadway!"

The Wiz Broadway cast also includes Deborah Cox as Glinda, Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, plus Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow.