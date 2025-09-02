Paramount+ released the full trailer for Tulsa King Season 3 on Tuesday. The series returns Sept. 21.

At the end of the trailer, Dwight Manfredi ( Sylvester Stallone ) meets Russell Lee Washington Jr. ( Samuel L. Jackson ). Dwight asks, "Is that a ghost?"

Russell will get his own series, NOLA King, after this introduction. Paramount+ says it is episode 9 of Season 3 when Russell appears.

Prior to that, Dwight confronts Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), who threatens him, "I am obligated to destroy everything you have built and everyone you love." Patrick also appeared in HBO Max's Peacemaker series.

Kevin Pollack also appears as Special Agent Musso, who is investigating Dwight. Old villains Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) appear in the trailer too.

Bodhi ( Martin Starr ) provides some comic relief, such as questioning Tyson (Jay Will) when he chooses a Tesla Cybertruck to blend in.

Annabella Sciorra, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollack, Vincent Piazza, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany also star.