MTV has announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Ackerman, Meg Stalter, Nikki Glaser and Paris Hilton will present awards Sunday at the VMAs.Ejae, Rae Ami and Audrey Nuna, who provide the singing voices for Huntr\/x in the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, are also presenters.LL Cool J will host the ceremony Sunday at UBS Arena in New York. The show airs at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and MTV, and will also stream on Paramount+.Performers include Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr.Mariah Carey will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award and also perform.Lady Gaga leads this year's nominees with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with 11.MTV will also air a VMAs pre-show at 7 p.m. EDT on MTV, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.Nessa and Kevan Kenney will host the event, with Katseye to perform their songs "Gnarley" and "Gabriela."