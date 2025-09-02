Disney+ and Marvel Animation released the trailer for Marvel's Zombies on Tuesday. The animated series premieres Sept. 24 with all four episodes streaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the future, the Avengers have died and many of the surviving superheroes have become zombies. Spider-Man is shown web slinging above and chopping up zombies and Infinity War/Endgame villain Thanos also appears.

The scene-stealer comes at the end of the trailer, with Blade chopping zombies into multiple parts.

Blade does not speak in the trailer but Mahershala Ali was announced as the live-action Blade in 2019. His voice was heard in a post-credits scene in Eternals and he has a voice role as Uncle Aaron in the Spider-Verse movies, but Todd William will voice Blade in the series, according to Comicbook.com

Wesley Snipes, who played Blade in three previous movies, reprised his role for a fourth time in Deadpool & Wolverine. In that film, he says there will only ever be one Blade.

Zombies is rated TV-MA and the trailer includes profanity and lots of animated blood.

Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Tessa Thompson, Simu Liu, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Randall Park, Iman Vellani and Dominique Thorne also voice roles.

Awkwafina plays a new character in Zombies. Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells created Marvel's Zombies.