Succession actor Nicholas Braun was arrested over Labor Day weekend for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Carroll County jail in New Hampshire confirmed Tuesday to Us Weekly that Braun, 37, was arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI and released Saturday.

Police told The Cut Braun was also driving without headlights on.

TMZ said Braun was arrested in Moultonborough, N.H., and put in Carroll County jail for about an hour. The actor was not required to post bail, but is expected to attend a court date Sept. 16.

Braun played Greg Hirsch, aka Cousin Greg, on Succession, which aired for four seasons on HBO from 2018 to 2023. The comedy-drama series was nominated 75 times at the Primetime Emmy Awards and won 19 awards.