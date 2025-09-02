British singer-songwriter Myles Smith will headline the halftime show at the 2025 NFL Dublin football game.

Smith, 27, will be joined by The Line-Up Choir, a Dublin contemporary choir, for his performance.

The 2025 Rising Star BRIT Award winner is known for the singles "Stargazing and "Nice to Meet You," and released the EP A Minute, a Moment... in May.

"It's an honor to be part of the NFL's first game in Ireland and be performing alongside all these amazing local artists," Smith said in a press release. "Dublin has such great energy, and I hope my performance brings even more excitement to the day for fans attending and watching worldwide."

Local artist Lyra will perform the Irish national anthem at the game, which takes place Sept. 28 at Croke Park. The match will see the Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"As an Irish singer, standing at the center of Croke Park, singing in front of my fellow Irish and visitors from around the world, fills me with immense pride," Lyra said. "I am deeply grateful to the NFL for giving me the opportunity to represent my homeland at such a momentous occasion. To be part of such an iconic moment, as the NFL makes history with its first regular-season game in Ireland, is an honor I will carry in my heart forever."

Other local Irish acts will perform before and throughout the game, including the Artane Marching Band, Clada House Band, and Hit Machine Irish Drumline.