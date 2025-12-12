Super 8, The Kissing Booth and Jesus Revolution actor Joel Courtney says he wants his new film Soul on Fire to remind young people to seek light outside themselves and never to give up hope.

"This generational despair that's happening right now? There's a choice," Courtney, 29, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"What's the saying? Whatever you give attention to, whatever you water, that's what will grow," he said. "If you focus on negativity, if you really are self-inward, looking at yourself, talking about yourself, you have the inward dilemma of thinking about yourself. It's very depressing. Love comes from pouring yourself out."

Inspired by On Fire, the bestselling 2016 memoir by John O'Leary, the film was directed by Sean McNamara, whose credits include Kids Incorporated, Reagan and Soul Surfer.

It follows O'Leary's grueling recovery from a near-death accident that left him covered in burns as a 9-year-old boy.

William H. Macy plays Jack Buck, the Baseball Hall of Fame Announcer, who rallied support for the boy and remained his friend for years, while John Corbett plays Dennis, the father who was always by his side.

The film chronicles how O'Leary beat the odds and overcame his injuries to become a successful building contractor and motivational speaker who has helped countless others face their own personal traumas.

"The majority of us, these days, focus on, what's in it for me? It's all me, me, me, and how many followers, how many friends, how many dollars? How many cars? And, yet, this film celebrates what actually brings you peace," the real O'Leary said.

"And it is, as Joel was saying, when you just empty yourself out, when you let go of the wheel and you focus on others. Everyone else did that for 'John O'Leary' in the film. And, by the end of it, he finally recognizes not only the beauty in the scars, which is part of the journey, but, also, the beauty of what happens when you let go of focusing on yourself and empty yourself into those around you."

O'Leary said that seeing his life story made into a movie has been "super-surreal."

"I never expected this. I never desired this," he said.

"What I wanted them to get right, though, was that the person named John O'Leary, who it seems like the film is entirely about, in reality, it's not. In reality, the film is a celebration of family and faith and community and love, and what happens when other people fight for something bigger than themselves," O'Leary added. "Joel did a masterful job of elevating everyone else, because they're why he does what he does."

O'Leary said he was grateful to have the bittersweet experience of sharing the film with his father before he died.

"My greatest hero is my dad and, in mid-May, I took him down to the film to go watch it. I knew he'd come again in October at the premiere, so we should have waited, but I just said, 'Oh, I'll take Dad,'" O'Leary recalled.

"Turns out my dad passed away in late May, so he would not have made it to the premiere, but the film ended. He's crying. He's holding my hand the whole time. And then he looks at me and says, 'What a gift.' So, in some regard, the final words I ever heard from my dad [was he] reviewed the film and said about his life, 'What a gift.' And part of my hope is, not only will Dad know that about my life, his life, our family life. Our hope is that when people leave Soul on Fire, they'll know that about their life."

Courtney said O'Leary was frequently on set and graciously answered any questions he had.

"He was never pushy. He never gave me notes, but he was always available for a question, whether in person, over text or on the phone," the actor recalled.

"There were days where he just poured himself out again, back to earlier, just like he gave himself to us, for us to be able to do our best," he added. "I am forever grateful and humbled. And I want to learn from him about making myself available to others in that way, like him. He's an inspiration to me."

Soul on Fire was released on DVD and digital platforms this week.