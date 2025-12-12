Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony to air Jan. 1
UPI News Service, 12/12/2025
ABC released a poster promoting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which took place Nov. 8 but arrives on the network Jan. 1.
The poster honors the inductees, which included Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Salt N Pepa, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Thom Bell, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye, Soundgarden, Lenny Waronker and Warren Zevon.
"Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. "These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."
