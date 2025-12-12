ABC released a poster promoting the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which took place Nov. 8 but arrives on the network Jan. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performers and presenters included Bryan Adams, Beck, Sleepy Brown, Jerry Cantrell, Brandi Carlile, Jim Carrey, Doja Cat, Missy Elliott, En Vogue, Feist, Flea, Mick Fleetwood, Donald Glover, Jennifer Hudson, J.I.D, Elton John, The Killers, Avril Lavigne, David Letterman, Maxwell, Mike McCready, Killer Mike, Taylor Momsen, Janelle Monae, Joe Perry, Iggy Pop, Questlove, Nathaniel Rateliff, Raye, Chappell Roan, Chris Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Leon Thomas, Twenty One Pilots, Nancy Wilson, Stevie Wonder and Tyler, The Creator.

"Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. "These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."