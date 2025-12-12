HBO Max is sharing the opening scene of The Pitt Season 2 ahead of its arrival on the streamer Jan. 8.

The clip, just over 1 minute long, opens with Noah Wyle on a motorcycle speeding around an ambulance.

He portrays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, who works in a Pittsburgh emergency room.

The Pitt also stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

Season 1, which scored 13 Emmy nominations, took home the Emmy for Best Drama, and is now airing on TNT.