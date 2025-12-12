Heated Rivalry was given the green light for a second season Crave.

The show, which takes its inspiration from Rachel Reid's novel, follows a pair of rival Major League Hockey athletes who fall for one another.

"What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery," an official synopsis states. "Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ic, they struggle to navigate their feelings for each other."

Crave announced the sophomore season on social media Friday with a post that reads "Screaming, crying, throwing up!"

Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Francois Arnoud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang star

Jacob Tierney directs from a script he wrote.