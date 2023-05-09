CBS has canceled its freshman dramas True Lies and East New York due to low ratings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adaptation of the 1994 movie of the same name will air its final episode on May 17.

It stars Steve Howey as an international spy who keeps his career a secret from his wife, played by Ginger Gonzaga. The cast also includes Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion and Lucas Jaye.

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits' Brooklyn cop drama, East New York, will wrap up its one and only season on May 14.

Renewed for CBS' 2023-24 TV season are Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, SWAT, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd.