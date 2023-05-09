"As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other," a synopsis said.
The cast also includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.
White has won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award for his performance in the show.
