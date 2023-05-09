Season 2 of the restaurant dramedy, The Bear, is set to premiere on Hulu June 22.

All 10, half-hour episodes will be available.

Created by Christopher Storer, the show stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as a team trying to transform their sandwich joint into an upscale restaurant.

"As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other," a synopsis said.

The cast also includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

White has won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award for his performance in the show.