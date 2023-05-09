CBS has reversed course and renewed its action drama SWAT for a seventh and final season after canceling the show last week.

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for SWAT and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to aor during the 2023-24 broadcast year," the show's Twitter feed said Monday.

Starring Shemar Moore, the show is set to have its Season 6 finale on May 19.

The cast also includes Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim and Rochelle Aytes.

"Ayyeee!!!!! We did it #SWATFAM!!! @swatcbs is coming back for a 7th and Final season with 13 Episodes!!! Thank you to all of you for the continued and amazing support!! Let's go," Moore wrote on Instagram.