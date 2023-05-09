Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800-- Harriet Lane, niece\/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936 (age 87)-- TV producer\/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 83)-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 81)-- Pop singer Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 81)-- Musician Richie Furay in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 77)-- Singer\/songwriter Billy Joel in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 70)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 62)-- Rock musician Dave Gahan in 1962 (age 61)-- Rapper Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 27)-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 27)