Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Abolitionist John Brown in 1800

-- Harriet Lane, niece/first lady of President James Buchanan, in 1830

-- Scottish novelist J.M. Barrie in 1860

-- Howard Carter, the British Egyptologist who discovered the tomb of Tutankhamen, in 1874

-- Industrialist Henry J. Kaiser in 1882

-- Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset in 1883

-- TV journalist Mike Wallace in 1918

-- Tennis champion Richard "Pancho" Gonzales in 1928

-- Actor Albert Finney in 1936

-- Actor Glenda Jackson in 1936 (age 87)

-- TV producer/filmmaker James L. Brooks in 1940 (age 83)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft in 1942 (age 81)

-- Pop singer Tommy Roe in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Richie Furay in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Candice Bergen in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Joel in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Amy Hill in 1953 (age 70)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony Gwynn in 1960

-- Actor John Corbett in 1961 (age 62)

-- Rock musician Dave Gahan in 1962 (age 61)

-- Rapper Ghostface Killah, born Dennis Coles, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Rosario Dawson in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Chris Zylka in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Mary Mouser in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Noah Centineo in 1996 (age 27)