The Good Fight, The Hangover and National Treasure alum Justin Bartha has joined the cast of Unaccustomed Earth.

Production is underway on the eight-episode Netflix series based on Jhumpa Lahiri's collection of short stories.

The streaming service said Wednesday the ensemble will also include Jayant Kripalani, Parveen Kaur, Swayam Bhatia and Palomi Ghosh.

Freida Pinto, Siddharth, Sarayu Blue, Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Ro and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig were previously announced as show leads.

Madhuri Shekar penned the sci-fi drama, while Ritesh Batra is directing and John Wells is executive producing.