Actor and television personality Mario Lopez is set to host the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The prize presentation celebrating excellence in daytime television will take place on Oct. 17 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

The full show is to be live-streamed through the Emmys website and app, while highlights will appear on Access Hollywood after the event.

In the week leading up to the ceremony, the entertainment news program will feature nightly segments that will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the gala is set up.

"We're thrilled to be working with Access Hollywood and having Mario Lopez host this year's Daytime Emmy Awards," Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS, said in a statement Wednesday.

"As a beloved figure in daytime television himself, Mario brings the perfect blend of energy, familiarity, and star power to the stage. We're also honored to celebrate this year's Gold and Silver Circle Honorees -- television professionals whose dedication and exceptional talent have shaped the landscape of daytime storytelling. Finally, we're excited to be able to open the doors to daytime fans after years of requests for an in-person audience."

General Hospital actress Jane Elliott will be inducted into the Gold Circle, while Star Jones of Divorce Court and The View fame and soap stars Kate Linder and James Reynolds will be welcomed into the Silver Circle.

Tickets for the Daytime Emmys are now on sale to the public.