Country music legend Dolly Parton missed a Dollywood event in Tennessee Wednesday because she was suffering an Infected kidney stone.

The New York Post reported Parton, 79, was scheduled to help announced a new ride called Night flight is coming to the theme park that bears her name, but instead appeared via video to explain why she couldn't be there.

"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems," Parton said, according to People.com.

"Turned out, it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better. So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit."

Parton announced in June that she will begin a Las Vegas residency -- her first in more than three decades -- in December.

She also has a new book called Star of the Show: My Life on Stage coming out in November.