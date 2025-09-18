Fraternal pop music stars Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas have returned to their iconic roles for a Camp Rock 3 TV movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are also producing the Disney+/Disney Channel project alongside singer-songwriter Demi Lovato

The movie musical is already filming in Vancouver.

Its ensemble will also include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean.

The film is a sequel to 2008's Camp Rock and 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Both movies starred the Jonas Brothers and Lovato.