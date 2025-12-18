Traitors Emmy winner and Cabaret Tony winner Alan Cumming has signed on to host the BAFTA Film Awards in London on Feb. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

"How exciting to be back in the BAFTA fold, this time hosting the EE BAFTA Film Awards, a night like no other when we celebrate and honor creativity and craftsmanship -- and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so!" Cumming said in a statement Thursday.

Nominations in 25 categories will be announced on Jan. 27.

The nominees for the fan-voted EE Rising Star Award will be announced on Jan. 14.